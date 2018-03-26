0 Montana Pita Pit apologizes after video shows employee spit in customer's food

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula, Montana, Pita Pit is apologizing after a customer posted video of an employee spitting in her food.

KTVQ reported that a customer got into an argument with an employee and the employee spit into her meal.

According to the woman who posted the video, she and her friends entered the downtown restaurant around 2 a.m. and said they got into an argument with an employee.

According to the Facebook page for the location, the business doesn’t close until 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The customer captioned the profanity-laced video, saying the employee spit in their food because “She was having a bad day and didn’t wanna be at work!”

The video, posted on Facebook on Saturday, has more than 390,000 views and has been shared more than 6,000 times.

The co-owner of the Pita Pit posted a public apology on Facebook after she said she was unable to get in contact with the customer who posted the video, KTMF reported. The co-owner, who only identified herself as Nancy, also said the employee in the video has been fired.

“My name is Nancy. My husband and I have owned Pita Pit Missoula for over 14 years. I have seen your Facebook post and I am mortified that this happened to you and your friends in our establishment.

“I don’t know what happened before or after this video was taken but please don’t listen to those who speculate. I can see what happened during the video and there is no excuse whatsoever for the type of behavior shown by an employee that I can assure you is no longer working for us.

“This is an owner-run store. We work here forty plus hours per week, but we are not in during all hours of operation. This employee’s behavior does not represent who we are as a family or a business. It also does not represent the Missoula community ...

“I wish there was an opportunity for you to come to us before this happened, but you do not know us. ... We are reviewing our policies to see what more we can do. The fact remains that employee violated policies that are already in place.

“If my husband and I could take back what happened, we would. That is not possible. In this moment of shock and heaviness, we want to offer you, your friends, and the Missoula community our sincerest apology.”

KTVH reported that police are looking into the incident.

The full statement from the business can be read in full below.

