Mom's nightmare trip to Target calmed by stranger's kindness

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PEARLAND, Texas - Is there ever a quick trip to Target, especially when you have to take the kids??

    Rebecca Paterson was having one of those moments when her two children, aged 2 months and 2 years, went into meltdown mode, KHOU reported.

    First the baby started crying and then the toddler cried harder. But the kindness of a stranger shined a light in the otherwise dark moment for Paterson.

    Instead of casting the side-eye looks and complaining about the crying children that many other shoppers could have done, Tiffany Guilory scooped up 2-year-old Jacob and soothed him, walking with Paterson as she finished her grocery shopping for 45 minutes.

    Paterson snapped a photo of Guilory that has gone viral.

    Guilory told KHOU that’s she’s been there. She has two kids herself.

    “It really touched me.” Gilory told KHOU. “I know how it is. I’ve been there. I have two kids, it’s frustrating and that baby is 2 months. You have hormones going...and people are looking at you crazy, and I just wanted to help. God sent me there to help her.”

    Paterson said she will not forget the woman she is calling her “angel.”

    “Kindness and understanding goes a long way, and I think it’s true, because I didn’t feel judged. I had a helping hand, and I needed it at that moment,” Paterson told KHOU.

     

     

