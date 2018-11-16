Mom upset after son's hair lit on fire at school

A Connecticut mother is angry after she said her 17-year-old son’s hair was set on fire, WTNH reported.
Vivian Mabry, the teen’s mother, said the alleged attack occurred Oct. 26 at Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School in New Haven, the television station reported.
Mabry said her son was sitting in piano class when a 15-year-old classmate held a lighter to his head and began burning it, WTNH reported.
"How did this kid get a lighter in school?" Mabry asked the television station. "I want them to rectify this. I want them to fix it. I want some sort of plan put in place.”
The 15-year-old received a five-day suspension, and Mabry told WTNH she was never contacted by the school or the school district.
"I didn't receive a letter. I didn't receive a phone call,” Mabry told the television station. “I didn't receive anything from the nurse telling me my child was OK or if he was injured."
A school spokesman told WTNH that initial efforts to reach Mabry failed, but school officials eventually met with her.
In a statement, William Clark, the school’s CEO, called the incident “minor.”
“Police, security, school and emergency responders and nurse engaged,” Clark said. “The alleged victim was treated at school and did not require any further treatment."
