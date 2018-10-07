0 Mom sentenced to 12 years in prison for poisoning baby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida woman who poisoned her baby to get attention will spend the next 12 years in prison, a judge ordered Wednesday.

>> Watch the news report here

TRENDING STORIES:

Shauna Taylor, 40, of Macclenny, was convicted of child abuse and child neglect for giving her child iron pills, which caused liver damage.

Investigators said Taylor, a mother of 10, brought her baby to a Jacksonville hospital three times in March of 2013, claiming her newborn was having breathing and eating problems.

Shauna Taylor who poisoned a child with iron supplements will be sentenced today. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Oy9QqCRttp — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) October 3, 2018

Several tests found the baby had liver damage and an investigation revealed Taylor was giving the child iron supplements, authorities said. Doctors called it an intentional poisoning.

Previously, Taylor had been diagnosed with Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental disorder in which a person fakes an illness or causes illness in another person, officials said.

Annie Schreiber, Taylor’s daughter, was at the hearing Wednesday. She said her mother hurt her when she was just months old.

“I was given, you know, a drug. I was given insulin so it's a little different. I was in the hospital," she said. "She would put it in, you know, in my milk.”

>> Read more trending news

She said she never wants to speak to her mother again, and is satisfied with the judge’s ruling.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Max Horovitz with Keystone Behavioral Pediatrics said Munchausen syndrome by proxy can turn deadly, and that the mental disorder is often underreported.

“The true rate of the disorder is probably underestimated, because it is something where parents were hiding it, right? And it's probably not recognized as often as it truly is,” Horovitz said.

Taylor faced up to 45 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

Federal investigators said Taylor had a history of medical child abuse with her nine other children, and her parental rights for each were terminated.

She was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 15 years of probation.

The sentencing guidelines for the charges are 99 months to 45 years. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) October 3, 2018

Taylor has motioned for a new trial, Judge denies motion. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) October 3, 2018

Taylor's lawyer says they will not call any witnesses on her behalf. Taylor has chosen not to testify. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) October 3, 2018

State calls their first witness, Annie Schreiber one of Taylor's children @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) October 3, 2018

Schreiber says Taylor gave her insulin 17 years ago. "It hurts me that she did this to me." @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) October 3, 2018

State says "She will not stop." @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) October 3, 2018

State: "This was a criminal act done in secrecy in private, so she will not get caught." — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) October 3, 2018

State asks for no less than 17 years in prison, so Taylor cannot birth anymore children. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) October 3, 2018

Judge in his chambers contemplating sentence @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) October 3, 2018

Judge "Ms. Taylor's other children have suffered the same neglect."@ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) October 3, 2018

Judge sentences Taylor to 12 years in prison, time served and 15 years probation. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) October 3, 2018

Judge says for 15 years of probation Taylor cannot live with any minor children, even her own. — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) October 3, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.