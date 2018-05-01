0 Mom delivers own baby in Istanbul hotel room using YouTube, pocketknife, shoelaces

LA VERGNE, Tenn. - With resourcefulness that would put MacGyver to shame, a pregnant Tennessee woman used YouTube, an electric kettle, a pocketknife and shoelaces to deliver her own son in a foreign hotel room.

In a viral Twitter thread posted last week, Tia Freeman, 22, of La Vergne said she had already bought plane tickets to Germany for a March vacation before finding out she was six months pregnant. Thinking she had plenty of time before the baby's arrival, she decided to take the trip anyway.

Here he is Xavier Ata Freeman born March 7, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey! My little surprise bundle of international joy!



(His middle name is Turkish) pic.twitter.com/HVlnvqEClQ — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018

>> Read the thread here (WARNING: Viewer discretion advised.)



According to WTVF and Inside Edition, Freeman, a computer specialist for the U.S. Air Force, initially thought she had food poisoning when she started having cramps en route to Istanbul, where she had a layover, on March 7. The pain only got worse after she landed.

TRENDING STORIES:

"I make it to my hotel & now I'm sure I'm in labor," she tweeted. "There is no way in the world I'm not in labor because I can barely standup at this point. So I'm in a foreign country, where no one speaks english, I don't know this country's emergency number, & I have no clue what to do."

I make it to my hotel & now I’m sure I’m in labor. There is no way in the world I’m not in labor because I can barely standup at this point. So I’m in a foreign country, where no one speaks english, I don’t know this country’s emergency number, & I have no clue what to do. pic.twitter.com/sk6k10zdu5 — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

"In true millennial form I decided to @Youtube it," she tweeted. "If no one else had my back the internet would!"

Freeman said she got into the bathtub and pushed five or six times before delivering a baby boy, Xavier Ata Freeman.

After another Google search, she used an electric tea kettle to sanitize her pocketknife and shoelaces, then cut the umbilical cord.

"It's weird how focused a person becomes when [their] adrenaline starts going," she tweeted. "Because at no point ever did I freak out. Like I just did what I had to do."

It’s weird how focused a person becomes when they’re adrenaline starts going. Because at no point ever did I freak out. Like I just did what I had to do. — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

The morning after Xavier's birth, Freeman brought him to the airport.

"Immediately, security knew something was up," she told WTVF. "They called in a doctor and nurse, and I called the U.S. consulate."

Freeman and Xavier, who quickly became viral sensations in Turkey, flew back to the U.S. two weeks later after the newborn received a birth certificate and emergency passport, WTVF reported.

"I still really don’t understand what’s so shocking about my delivery story," Freeman tweeted. "Lol maybe it’ll set in one day."

I still really don’t understand what’s so shocking about my delivery story. Lol maybe it’ll set in one day. — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.