Mobile officer shot, killed in line of duty; suspect charged with capital murder

MOBILE, Ala. - A 19-year-old man is facing a capital murder charge in the shooting death of a Mobile officer.
Metro jail records indicate Marco Perez was arrested 4 times in 2018. pic.twitter.com/kKYJVl3RVB— Bob Grip (@Bob_Grip) January 21, 2019
According to WALA-TV, Mobile police were trying to apprehend Marco Perez, who had been accused of property theft and filing a false police report, Sunday afternoon when gunfire erupted at West Mobile's Peach Place Inn. Officer Sean Tuder, 30, was shot and killed, police said.
Mobile lost one of its finest officers today. This tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers that the brave men and women of law enforcement face everyday. Please keep Officer Sean Tuder’s family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/KjdhbLi7ei— Mobile DA's Office (@MobileDAoffice) January 21, 2019
Police arrested Perez on a capital murder charge. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich requested that he be held without bond, AL.com reported.
Earlier this month, authorities said Perez's mother, Tiffany, 38, filed a false police report claiming that Perez had been kidnapped days before a scheduled court appearance. According to WPMI, she told police that the supposed kidnappers had sent her messages saying Perez was dead. She was arrested Thursday.
ICYMI, Tiffany Perez was arrested Thursday night after police said she helped Marco Perez fake a kidnapping so he could evade police. https://t.co/AE0bHoWxYW pic.twitter.com/xCxzO5WgdZ— Bob Grip (@Bob_Grip) January 21, 2019
Mobile police said Tuder had been with the department since March 2016, AL.com reported.
