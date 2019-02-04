CONROE, Texas - A professional mixed martial arts fighter who is a suspect in two homicides was found hiding inside a trash can by Texas authorities Sunday evening after escaping from custody several hours earlier, KHOU reported.
Cedric Joseph Marks, 44, escaped when the transport vehicle he was riding in stopped at a McDonald’s in Conroe at 7:30 a.m., the television station reported. Police said Montgomery County authorities said Marks was found hiding in a 55-gallon trash can less than a mile from the McDonald’s, KTRK reported.
After an exhausting 9 hour manhunt involving multiple Montgomery County, State and Federal Law Enforcement agencies- Cedric Joseph Marks has been captured.— Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) February 3, 2019
Press conference with details will be at 5:45 pm at the Conroe Police Department@ConroePolice @MCTXSheriff pic.twitter.com/6BzQf9nif7
Marks escaped at around 7:30 a.m. when the transport vehicle stopped at the restaurant. There were two guards and 10 prisoners aboard the vehicle, KHOU reported. Police said Marks was wearing restraints on his legs, hands and stomach when he escaped, KTRK reported. Authorities were unsure how Marks removed his restraints, the television station reported.
Marks, who is charged in the burglary of a home of an ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old Jenna Scott of Temple, the Temple Daily Telegram reported. The bodies of Scott and another Temple resident — Michael Swearingin, 32 — were found buried Jan. 15 in a wooded area of Okfuskee County, Oklahoma, the newspaper reported.
