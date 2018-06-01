Missouri boy hit by line drive to throw out first pitch at game

A 7-year-old Missouri boy who was hit by a foul ball at a college baseball game last month, will throw out the first pitch in a minor-league game, the Joplin Globe reported.
Dawson Hirshey, of Diamond, was struck by a line drive during a Missouri Southern State University baseball game on April 13, the newspaper reported. The injury caused bleeding in his brain, several mini-strokes and the loss of movement.
Doctor were forced to remove a piece of Dawson’s skull to relieve the pressure on his brain, the Globe reported.
The boy was asked to throw out the first pitch of the Joplin Outlaws’ home opener on Friday, the Globe reported. The game was scheduled at Joe Becker Stadium, where Dawson was hurt. However, the Outlaws’ season opener was rained out, the team tweeted. The game was rescheduled for Saturday night.
Dawson’s father, Nick Hirshey, said the family had reservations about returning to the stadium, but were convinced after a personal invitation by Outlaws general manager Mark Rains, the Globe reported.
"It's going to be tough to walk back in there," Dawson’s mother, Alicia Hughes-Hirshey told the newspaper before Friday’s scheduled game. "I could easily never go there again. But I know I need to be brave and strong, just like Dawson. If he can do it, I can, too. What better testimony is there than to see him out there?"
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}