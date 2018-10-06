Mississippi high school band criticized for halftime show

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. - Fans watching a halftime performance by a Mississippi high school marching band Friday night were outraged at a show that depicted students holding toy guns and an apparent shooting, The Daily Leader of Brookhaven reported.
According to WLBT, photos taken during the halftime show of a football game showed the visiting Forest Hill High School band dressed as doctors and nurses holding SWAT team members at gunpoint.
The make-believe gunplay at Brookhaven High School comes less than a week after the shooting deaths of Brookhaven policemen Zach Moak and James White, who were killed last Saturday, the Daily Leader reported.
“At no point in time is this acceptable,” Susan Mathes May wrote on Facebook. “At any school, at any performance, in any town.”
Officials from Jackson Public Schools have not commented on the incident, WLBT reported.
