0 Mississippi bus crash: 2 dead, 44 hurt when tour bus flips on slick road

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Two people are dead and dozens of others were injured after a tour bus flipped near the DeSoto County and Marshall County line in Mississippi.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon as a wintry mix of precipitation was falling in the area. The bus overturned in the area of Highway 69 and Highway 78.

There were more than 40 people on board.

Investigators told WHBQ in Memphis, Tennessee, that the crash happened at the bottom of the overpass on the highway. They believe the bus hit a patch of ice and flipped.

Notably, police said three other wrecks happened in that same area on Wednesday.

Two people were killed and dozens of others were injured in the crash. They were identified by officials as Cynthia Hardin and Betty Russell, both residents of Huntsville, Alabama.

Police said all of the victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area, including Baptist DeSoto, Baptist Collierville, and Methodist.

Nineteen people were sent to Baptist DeSoto – three in serious condition and 16 with an unknown extent of their injuries.

Seven people were sent to Baptist Collierville. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Also, 18 people were taken to Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch, bringing the total number of injuries to 44.

WHBQ spoke with one victim after she was released from the hospital, and she was still in shock.

"I'm watching the bus, like it spinned once, and then the second spin, it started picking up speed," said Veronica Love.

The bus was operated by a company named Teague. It was based out of Huntsville and was on its way to Tunica, Mississippi. The company issued the following statement on Facebook:

Our hearts and prayers go out to victims of this tradegy. Please keep everyone involved and families in your prayers. Posted by Teague VIP Express on Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Love said she has taken the bus ride from Huntsville to Tunica several times before with no issues.

"I don't know what happened honestly and truly," Love said. "I don't know what happened."

