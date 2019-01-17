Missing Sprite leads to gunshot fired at McDonald's drive-thru, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are facing charges after a shot was fired Saturday at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Memphis, Tennessee.
According to court records, police said a car pulled into the drive-thru lane facing the wrong way. The driver, Tyquan Hall, started yelling that he didn't get the Sprite he ordered, court records said.
Documents say a worker offered to give him the drink at a window, but police said Hall demanded the worker come outside. When he did, Hall is accused of saying, “Step up to my car. I’ve got a gun permit.”
The worker heard a gunshot and ran back inside, court records said.
Police said Hall admitted to firing a shot while Kenterrio Horton was in the passenger seat.
Both men are charged with aggravated assault.
