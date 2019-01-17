  • Missing Sprite leads to gunshot fired at McDonald's drive-thru, police say

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are facing charges after a shot was fired Saturday at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Memphis, Tennessee.

    According to court records, police said a car pulled into the drive-thru lane facing the wrong way. The driver, Tyquan Hall, started yelling that he didn't get the Sprite he ordered, court records said. 

    Documents say a worker offered to give him the drink at a window, but police said Hall demanded the worker come outside. When he did, Hall is accused of saying, “Step up to my car. I’ve got a gun permit.”

    The worker heard a gunshot and ran back inside, court records said.

    Police said Hall admitted to firing a shot while Kenterrio Horton was in the passenger seat.

    Both men are charged with aggravated assault.

