Missing girl in Houston in ‘extreme danger,' police say

A 12-year-old Texas girl was reported missing by police and is believed to be in “extreme danger,” KPRC reported Tuesday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Meteorologist Karen Minton retiring after nearly 33 years at WSB-TV
- UGA investigating baseball player for allegedly yelling racial slurs
- 15-year-old walking down street nearly abducted by two men with gun, police say
Marsche Bates, of Deer Park, was picked up from her home early Tuesday, and police believe she was driven to Houston, the television station reported.
Investigators said the person of interest in Bates’ disappearance is known only as “Jay,” from Cypress, Texas, KPRC reported.
According to Deer Park police Lt. Chris Brown, Bates used her school iPad to access the "Meet Me" site through a browser, KTRK reported.
Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call the Deer Park Police Department at (281) 478-2000.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}