  • Miss Michigan calls out Flint water crisis in her only Miss America appearance

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - The winner of the Miss America 2019 competition wasn't the only contestant to make headlines Sunday night.

    Hours before Miss New York Nia Franklin was crowned, Miss Michigan Emily Sioma stunned the audience by using her introduction to share some not-so-subtle criticism for officials' response to Flint's water crisis.

    "From the state with 84 percent of the U.S.'s fresh water but none for its residents to drink, I am Miss Michigan Emily Sioma," she said onstage.

    Many Twitter users praised Sioma for her remark.

    Much to the dismay of her new fans, Sioma, who graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in women's studies, was not among the top 15 finalists.

