Miss Michigan calls out Flint water crisis in her only Miss America appearance

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - The winner of the Miss America 2019 competition wasn't the only contestant to make headlines Sunday night.
Hours before Miss New York Nia Franklin was crowned, Miss Michigan Emily Sioma stunned the audience by using her introduction to share some not-so-subtle criticism for officials' response to Flint's water crisis.
"From the state with 84 percent of the U.S.'s fresh water but none for its residents to drink, I am Miss Michigan Emily Sioma," she said onstage.
Many Twitter users praised Sioma for her remark.
“from the state with 84 percent of the u.s. fresh water but none for its residents to drink, i am miss michigan emily sioma” — the new #missamerica2019 pageant did not come to play pic.twitter.com/H05eifix2e— alex rees (@maybealexislost) September 10, 2018
Miss Michigan should automatically win #MissAmerica for starting with this! 😳 #Home #GoGirl pic.twitter.com/fdhRILMEtA— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) September 10, 2018
Miss Michigan dropping truth bombs 😳 #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/tzfvtkoatl— Carli Zielinski (@carlifarley) September 10, 2018
Miss Michigan using her 10 second intro to speak on flints water crisis instead of herself is truly using her platform for her state 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— Jesse Keener (@swaggirljesse) September 10, 2018
Much to the dismay of her new fans, Sioma, who graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in women's studies, was not among the top 15 finalists.
YALL DONE MISS MICHIGAN WRONG TONIGHT IS CANCELLED #MissAmerica— Lotto bless me please (Maggie) (@ChocolatTiaras) September 10, 2018
‘Scuse me, Miss America, you were supposed to say Miss Michigan is in the top 15???— Elizabeth Eckman (@iamlefttochance) September 10, 2018
Quickest @MissAmericaOrg ever. Miss Michigan is out, so am I. #MissMichigan #MissAmerica— Erin Gualtieri (@AngelEyesErin) September 10, 2018
