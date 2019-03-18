Minnesota woman, 89, with Alzheimer's recovering after being found in snow

MINNEAPOLIS - An 89-year-old Minnesota woman with Alzheimer’s disease was found safe, but cold and lying face down in the snow, Sunday night, WCCO reported.
The woman, whose name was not released by authorities, walked away from her Alexandria home around 5:45 p.m., according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
A Douglas County K-9 unit, members of the Alexandria Fire Department and a helicopter responded to aid authorities in the search, KFGO reported.
The woman was found shortly after 8 p.m. in a wooded area, conscious but cold, WCCO reported.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, the television station reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}