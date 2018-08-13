Minnesota man sentenced for rubbing hot sauce, pepper in baby's eyes

MINNESOTA - A Minnesota man Wednesday was sentenced to 30 months in prison and fined $50 for rubbing hot sauce and cayenne pepper in his 2-month-old daughter’s eyes, WDAY reported.
Shawn Michael Foltz, 42, of Moorhead, pleaded guilty in June to a third-degree felony assault of a victim under 4 years old. Foltz is required to spend at least 20 months in prison and will be credited for already serving 429 days, Valley News Live reported.
According to court records, on May 30, 2017, Foltz rubbed hot sauce and cayenne pepper in the infant’s eyes, nose and mouth; snapped a towel at her eyes and head; and blocked her breathing passages until she turned blue, the West Fargo Pioneer reported.
According to court records, Foltz’s ex-wife, Belinda Bailer, said she received a text message with a picture of the infant. The photo Foltz sent showed that the child had swollen eyes and was foaming at the mouth, Valley News Live reported. Foltz told Bailer that the baby didn't look as bad as what the pictures showed and that she was fine, according to court records.
Bailer, told the court Wednesday that she was shocked by Foltz’s treatment of their daughter.
"I felt like I did not know the man I was married to," Bailer said.
According to court records, the abuse took place between April 10, 2017 and May 30, 2017, WDAY reported.
