Miniature horse rescued from rooftop after flooding in Japan

She may be small, but a 9-year-old mare got on her high horse last week and moved to a rooftop when flooding devastated western Japan.
Leaf, who is used for animal therapy at the Life Town Mabi facility for the elderly went missing July 6 along with her colt, Earth, when flooding hit the Machibo district of
Kurashiki, news.com.au reported.
Officials believed the horses had drowned, but on Monday the mare was found on a roof a few miles away by Peace Winds, a disaster relief charity, The Japan Times reported.
The horse was caked in mud and lost her footing, falling more than 6 feet to the ground, The Japan Times reported.
Leaf suffered only minor injuries to one leg, news.au.com reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}