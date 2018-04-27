  • Miniature horse gets police escort in Florida

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    CLEWISTON, Fla. -

    A miniature horse running alongside highway traffic Tuesday got a big response from police, who gave the pony an escort home.

    >> Read more trending news

    After officers were able to catch up and corral the tiny steed, an officer wrangled and walked it back to its pasture, luring it with carrots along the way. 

    “After a short foot pursuit and officers realizing they need to step their cardio game up, we successfully took the pony into custody,” a Clewiston spokesperson wrote with a video. “Needless to say our cuffs didn’t work. Pony was processed for Fleeing to Elude an officer.”

    At the end of the video, other horses are seen galloping out to greet the missing member of their herd.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Miniature horse gets police escort in Florida

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman smashes window at Popeyes when meal doesn't include soft drink

  • Headline Goes Here

    If you have bats in attic, government says keep them there

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brave babies get capes for National Superhero Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    GNC plans to close 200 stores