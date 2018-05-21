0 Milwaukee teen beaten to death in 'senseless act of violence,' family says

MILWAUKEE -

A Wisconsin teenager who was missing for a week was found beaten to death Sunday, the victim of “a senseless act of violence,” according to his mother.

The body of Dennis King, 15, was found Sunday night by Milwaukee police, not far from where he’d last been seen on May 11, WISN reported.

"He was a smart kid," the teen's mother, Dombanee Lincoln, told WISN Sunday night. “He was really sweet. He was kindhearted. He liked to do art. ... I just can't believe this happened to my baby. He didn't deserve this."

A GoFundMe account was established to help the family with funeral and burial costs, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“This is the worst news I could ever hear about my young son who had plans on being a artist and a basketball player, Lincoln wrote on the fundraising site. “His life was taken due to a senseless act of violence.

“My heart is broken and words can't explain how I feel right now.”

More than $5,000 has been raised as of Monday afternoon, according to the website.

Lincoln said she identified her son, a freshman at James Madison High School, through a photo provided to her by police, WISN reported.

In a news release Sunday night, the Milwaukee Police Department said it was investigating as a homicide the death of a teenage boy whose body was discovered in the early morning hours. On Monday they identified the victim as King, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Several suspects in the case were arrested, family members told WISN.

