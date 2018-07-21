  • Millions fall for South Carolina dentist in viral ‘In My Fillings' dance video

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    GREENVILLE, S.C. - A dentist in Greenville, South Carolina, is inspiring millions to get their teeth cleaned after taking on the Drake-inspired “In My Feelings” dance challenge.

    Dr. Rich Constantine’s version of the “shiggy” -- a dance inspired by the rapper -- has over 24 million views on Facebook.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Over 100,000 people have commented on the video since it was posted Thursday.

    >>Related: Watch: Will Smith, Ciara join ‘In My Feelings’ challenge dance-off in epic fashion

    “I have 12 wisdom teeth that need to be pulled, and I think my baby teeth trying to come back, and I swear my k 9s have become L 2's ( whatever that might mean) I just need an appt immediately, yesterday, right now!” one user said.

    “I just ordered a pound of gummy bears and washing it down with fruit punch,” another woman commented. “Cavity Watch 2018!! I never wanted one so bad!”

    “I found myself looking for his wedding ring, then I remembered that I’m married,” another said.

    For the record, Constantine is married, KSLA reports.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories