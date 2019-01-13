Mickey Mouse ice cream bars coming to grocery stores

Disney fans can bring a piece of the theme park home soon with a visit to their grocer’s freezer section.
Nestle confirmed to Delish that the chocolate-dipped Mickey Mouse ear-shaped ice cream bars, once only available at Disney theme parks, will be available for a limited time at grocery stores to celebrate the cartoon mouse’s 90th birthday.
They are expected to go on sale in February.
TRENDING STORIES
- Woman banned from Walmart after riding cart while drinking wine from Pringles can, police say
- Nearly 500 people affected by norovirus outbreak on Royal Caribbean ship
- 1 officer killed, 1 critically hurt in shooting outside downtown bar in Alabama
Do we have any Mickey bar fans out there? Well GET EXCITED! 🎉🙌🏻 In honor of Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday, Nestle will be bringing your park-favorite Mickey Premium Bar to a grocery store in YOUR neighborhood!!! Beginning in February 2019 be on the lookout in the freezer section for boxes of Mickey Premium Bars to go on sale to the general public for a limited time. Make sure to share this post with your friends so everyone can be on the lookout and grab them quickly! These are anticipated to be quite a hit! #mickeybarsforeveryone #nestleicecream #apieceofdisneyathome
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}