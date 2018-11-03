0 Michigan woman rescued after being stuck in tub for 5 days

CHESANING. Mich. - A postal worker helped in the rescue of a Michigan woman who was stuck in her bathtub for five days, WJRT reported.

Alison Gibson was unable to get out of her tub Oct. 15 because her handrail was out of her reach, the television station reported. The Chesaning resident, who lives alone, had left her cellphone in another room.

"When I get down there, I couldn't get back out," Gibson said. "Because (the handrail) was behind me, I couldn't get myself turned around to get a hold of it, that I usually use to get out."

Without access to food, Gibson drank bath water to stay alive, WJRT reported. "I basically just sat there," she said. "When I got cold, I ran the hot water. When I get thirsty, I took a drink out of the cold water. That's about it, try to find a way to get out." At 11 a.m. on Oct. 19, a postal worker told Gibson’s neighbors that he was becoming concerned because her mail was piling up. Neighbors went to a window and called for her, WJRT reported. "Someone was outside my window, yelling, so I yelled back," Gibson said. Neighbors called police. Chesaning police Chief Stacey Wilburn and another officer climbed through a window to get into the house. "(It was) scary, because, I mean, we turned the light on, which means her light was off at night," Wilburn told WJRT. Gibson spent four days in a local hospital, but she was released after doctors found no major health issues, the television station reported. She said she was going to have a walk-in tub installed very soon. "I don't want to do it again, that's for sure," Gibson told WJRT.

