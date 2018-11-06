Michigan bar owner, waitresses accused of selling pills illegally

FLINT, Mich. - A Michigan bar owner and two waitresses are accused of selling pills and running a food stamp scam, WEYI reported.
The Fenton Road Tavern in Flint was raided in September after a six-month investigation, with authorities recovering 2,000 Vicodin tabs, $300,000 in cash and an illegal gun, the television station reported.
Gene D. Reid, 71, of Flint, owns the bar and was charged with five felonies in connection with the investigation, Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell told MLive. Reid is charged with possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver hydrocodone, food stamp fraud over $1,000 and two counts of felony firearm, Pickell said. He is being held on on $50,000 bond.
Ashley N. Goold, 28, and Amy K. Ingraham, 41, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver hydrocodone and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver hydrocodone, MLive reported. Both women are being held on a a $20,000 bond each.
Reid was allegedly withdrawing $100,000 cash every Friday to cash personal checks for people coming into the bar, MLive reported.
"Not very many bar owners can do that," Pickell said.
Investigators seized an additional $470,000 from two different credit union accounts that belonged to Reid, Pickell told MLive.
The pills were allegedly stolen from pharmacies and doctors' offices and then sold at the bar at a discounted rate, Pickell said.
All three suspects face up to 30 years in prison if convicted, WEYI reported.
