  Michael Jordan's daughter engaged to former Syracuse star Rakeem Christmas

    NBA fans will be experiencing their own royal wedding soon.

    Jasmine Jordan, the daughter of NBA legend Michael Jordan, is engaged to former Syracuse University basketball player Rakeem Christmas, Syracuse.com reported.
    Jasmine Jordan tweeted about the couple’s engagement Sunday on Twitter.

    Both Jordan and Christmas attended Syracuse. Jasmine Jordan graduated with a degree in sports management. Christmas started for Syracuse in 2013 when the Orange advanced to the Final Four in 2013. Christmas was drafted in the second round of the NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers in 2015.

    He also played for the NBA’s developmental league and professionally for teams in Turkey and New Zealand, Syracuse.com reported. He played the past season for the New Zealand Breakers.

     

