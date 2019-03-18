  • Metal found in thousands of pounds of food sold to Puerto Rico schools

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Nearly 5,000 pounds of corned beef was recalled Friday after a school in Puerto Rico found a piece of metal in a portion of it. The recall came one  day after nearly 36,000 pounds of chicken patties were recalled for the same reason.

    The problem with the ready-to-eat corned beef -- made Feb. 28 by Procesadora La Hacienda, of San Lorenzo -- was found March 7 by a school worker, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said

    A day earlier, nearly 36,000 pounds of breaded chicken patties from Productos La Aguadillana, of Aguadilla, was recalled after metal was discovered in it Monday.

    While the food was shipped to schools in Puerto Rico, it was not part of the USDA National School Lunch Program, officials said.

    There have been no reports of injury or illness related to consumption of these products.

    TRENDING STORIES

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories