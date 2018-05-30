Mermaid statue appears on San Diego beach, community leader calls it ‘graffiti'

SUNSET CLIFFS, Calif. - A mermaid statue mysteriously appeared on a rock just off Ocean Beach in San Diego.
Witnesses told KSWB that they saw several people hoisting the mermaid up on the rock using a rope ladder, and her hands were drilled into the rock.
Only in San Diego. A mermaid has appear on top of Ross Rock in Sunset Cliffs. pic.twitter.com/9cL6kX8Wmj— K.C. Alfred (@KCAlfredPhoto) May 30, 2018
Reaction to the statue is mixed, KFMB found.
A member of the Sunset Cliffs Advisory Council said it qualifies as “graffiti,” and it is up to the city of San Diego to remove the mermaid.
The parks and recreation department has not responded to requests for comment, KFMB reports.
This is not the first time anonymous rock installations have appeared on the rock just off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.
According to the Ocean Beach community website OB Rag, an illuminated peace sign appeared on the rock in 2008, but it was damaged and stolen. There have also been sightings of other art forms, including a dinosaur statue and a replica of Stonehenge.
