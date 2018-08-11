  • Men pretending to work for water company distract, steal from 95-year-old woman, police say

    By: Kevin Williams, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Investigators from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men who posed as water company employees as they distracted and stole from a 95-year-old woman.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The woman called deputies Thursday afternoon to report that a man came to her Lake Mary home, claiming to work for an unnamed water company.

    The man told the woman he needed to do work in her home, deputies said. Once inside, deputies said the man distracted the woman with a story about a $50 refund she would receive, then produced a $100 bill and asked if she had change. 

    Deputies said another suspect entered her home without her knowledge and stole cash, several pieces of jewelry and a bathrobe.

    On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office shared photos and video from the woman’s in-home surveillance camera system on social media.

    Deputies said they are investigating whether the suspects are linked to at least one other incident in the area.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories