Men pretending to work for water company distract, steal from 95-year-old woman, police say

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Investigators from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men who posed as water company employees as they distracted and stole from a 95-year-old woman.
The woman called deputies Thursday afternoon to report that a man came to her Lake Mary home, claiming to work for an unnamed water company.
The man told the woman he needed to do work in her home, deputies said. Once inside, deputies said the man distracted the woman with a story about a $50 refund she would receive, then produced a $100 bill and asked if she had change.
Deputies said another suspect entered her home without her knowledge and stole cash, several pieces of jewelry and a bathrobe.
On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office shared photos and video from the woman’s in-home surveillance camera system on social media.
Deputies said they are investigating whether the suspects are linked to at least one other incident in the area.
Investigators asking for your help to find two distraction thieves who stole a 95-year-old Lake Mary woman's jewelry while posing as employees for an unnamed water company. Do you know them? Call us at (407)665-1481 or @CrimelineFL. pic.twitter.com/82ICRwccJ5— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) August 10, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}