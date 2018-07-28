  • Memphis family crashes on Arkansas interstate, drowns in lake, police say

    By: Alexa Lorenzo and Courtney Mickens, Fox13Memphis.com

    CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - Investigators said a wreck on an Arkansas interstate highway Friday morning resulted in three people drowning in a lake.

    Police said that at around 8:51 a.m. the car went through a field, weeds, then into Hopefield Lake.

