Memphis boy, 9, missing since Friday after not coming home from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police in Memphis, Tennessee, need your help finding a 9-year-old boy.
A City Watch was issued for Dewayne Alexander on Saturday night. Police told WHBQ that Alexander was walking home from school Friday in the 3300 block of Ford Road, but he never made it home. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Alexander is described as 3-foot-8 and weighing 50 pounds with a medium complexion and low-fade haircut. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, white uniform shirt, navy blue uniform pants and blue, gray and white shoes.
If you know the whereabouts of Alexander, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
