0 Memorial service held for woman killed during Southwest Airlines flight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Nearly 2,000 mourners paid tribute to the New Mexico woman killed during last week’s Southwest Airlines engine explosion, KRQE reported.

Jennifer Riordan, 43, of Albuquerque was killed while flying from New York to Dallas on Tuesday. The plane’s engine exploded, shattering her window.

Riordan, 43, was remembered for her compassion and ““boundless energy” and as someone who gave “epic and heartfelt” hugs, The Albuquerque Journal reported.

Riordan’s husband, Michael Riordan, broke the somber mood with a joke, telling the gathering that his wife would have preferred an upbeat service.

"Why's everybody so quiet? This is a celebration? Jennifer was 10 minutes late to our wedding, so I'm paying her back a little bit," Michael Riordan said.

Jennifer Riordan was vice president of community relations for Wells Fargo in New Mexico. She was known for her volunteer work for charity and nonprofit organizations, the Journal reported.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community. It truly touches our hearts," the Riordan family wrote in a statement. "We know there are many in the community who want to celebrate Jennifer."

The service included a video tribute, music performance and a poetry reading, KRQE reported.

"In life, she really brought everyone together and always had a smile on her face, always had something to say and with her passing, I think it's going to bring a ton of people together," Ivan Wiener told KRQE.

"Everyone is here tonight because Jennifer helped to fill our hearts with love and I just want you to know (when leaving) here tonight, you filled her heart with love too," Michael Riordan said.

Lt. Gov. John Sanchez presented the family with the state flag recently flown at the roundhouse in memory of Jennifer Riordan, KRQE reported.

