Melania Trump will attend White House reception for Gold Star families

First lady Melania Trump will attend a White House reception for Gold Star families Monday night, her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN.
It will mark the first time the first lady has appeared in public since May 10, when she and President Donald Trump welcomed home three hostages from North Korea, the New York Daily News reported.
Monday night’s event is for families of service members killed during the Iraq war, according to a schedule released by the White House on Sunday night. It will not be open to the media.
Melania Trump has skipped several chances to make official appearances and reportedly will not be traveling with the president to Canada for the G7 Summit or the meeting in Singapore with Kim Jong Un.
She recently underwent treatment for a benign kidney condition, the Daily News reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}