0 Melania Trump makes first public appearance in weeks

WASHINGTON - First lady Melania Trump appeared in public Wednesday, marking her first such appearance in 26 days.

Melania Trump attended briefing on the 2018 hurricane season at FEMA headquarters alongside her husband, President Donald Trump.

“She went through a little rough patch but she's doing great and we're very proud of her,” the president said. “She's done a fantastic job as first lady.”

Pres. Trump to first lady Melania Trump during visit to FEMA headquarters: "She went through a little rough patch, but she’s doing great." https://t.co/ePHXxzOJUh pic.twitter.com/981qP6EuYY — ABC News (@ABC) June 6, 2018

Melania Trump made an appearance Monday at a private event for Gold Star families, but prior to that she had not been seen since at least May 10, CNN reported.

The first lady on May 14 underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign and unspecified kidney condition, White House officials said. She was hospitalized in the days after the procedure but was released and in “high spirits” by May 19.

White House says @MELANIATRUMP returned to the WH from hospital this morning pic.twitter.com/eMTMYfCQ5f — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 19, 2018

Melania Trump’s procedure marked the first time a first lady underwent such a serious medical procedure while in the White House since October 1987, when Nancy Reagan had a mastectomy, CNN reported.

Melania Trump, 48, moved to the White House last June after spending extra time in New York to allow her and the president’s son, Barron, to finish out the school year, The Associated Press reported.

