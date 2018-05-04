Meghan Markle won't have a maid of honor at royal wedding

LONDON - Although her fiance Prince Harry will have his brother Prince William as his best man, Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honor, according to People.
“She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” a palace spokesman said on Friday. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”
People reported that Markle won’t have a traditional American bridal party. Among those in her close group of friends are stylist Jessica Mulroney, former Northwestern University classmate Lindsay Roth, actress Priyanka Chopra and fashion designer Misha Nonoo.
The royal wedding is May 19.
