Meghan Markle makes debut at Buckingham Palace as royal family celebrates Trooping of the Colour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were among the members of the royal family joining Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday to mark the monarch’s 92nd birthday, the BBC reported.
Markle was making her debut at Buckingham Palace in London for the annual Trooping of the Colour event. Prince Philip, who turns 97 on Sunday, did not attend the military parade.
The event derives its name because military units display their “colours,” or flags, and then “troop” (march),” Time reported. Trooping the Colour has marked the birthday of the British monarch for more than 250 years, the BBC reported. Queen Elizabeth’s actual birthday is April 21.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married last month, arrived as part of the carriage procession. Markle wore an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress in pale pink, with a matching Philip Treacy hat, Time reported.
Other royal family members at the event included Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The queen has attended every Trooping the Colour during her reign except when it was canceled in 1955, the BBC reported.
