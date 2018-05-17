  • Meghan Markle confirms dad will not attend royal wedding

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LONDON - Actress Meghan Markle issued a statement early Thursday confirming that her father will not be attending her wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry on Saturday.

    “Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” Kensington Palace tweeted. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

    The statement continued: “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

