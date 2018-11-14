Meet the baby born at 11:11 p.m. on Nov. 11

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Right on time for Veterans Day, a Minnesota couple welcomed the birth of a daughter who was born at 11:11 p.m. on Nov. 11, WCCO reported.
Erin Potts gave birth exactly 100 years -- and 12 hours -- after the armistice ended hostilities during World War I.
The girl was born at The Mother Baby Center in St. Paul, KARE reported. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches long, WCCO reported.
“It was a long labor from about 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., but the delivery went smoothly,” Potts told the television station.
It was the first child for Potts and her husband, Mike, who are from Hugo. They have yet to name the child.
