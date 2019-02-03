McDonald's replaces toys with books in New Zealand happy meals

Instead of a gender-specific toy, McDonald’s restaurants in New Zealand are handing out Roald Dahl books in Happy Meals over the next six weeks.
The restaurant plans to hand out 800,000 books by the children’s author, including specially-produced editions of “Wonderful Mr. Willy Wonka,” “Matilda” and “Fantabulous BFG,” The Independent reported.
“The Roald Dahl characters are ones that many parents will have enjoyed growing up, and it’s great to play a part in introducing them to a new generation,” Jo Mitchell, director of marketing at McDonald’s New Zealand, told The Independent.
This is not the first time McDonald’s has replaced toys with books in its iconic children’s menu offering.
The company has given away 450 million books since 2001 as part of the Happy Meal Readers program, according to McDonald’s.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}