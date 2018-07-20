0 McDonald's pulls salads from 3,000 locations after cyclosporiasis outbreak expands to more states

﻿More states have reported an outbreak of cyclosporiasis illnesses that have likely come from salads at McDonald’s.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working with state and local officials to investigate the outbreak.

According to the CDC, 163 people in 10 states have gotten ill. No deaths have been reported, but there have been three hospitalizations.

On July 13, McDonald’s decided to voluntarily stop selling salads at affected restaurants in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Montana, North Dakota, Kentucky, West Virginia and Missouri until it can switch to another salad supplier. More than 3,000 locations are affected.

“The additional states identified by the FDA and CDC are among the same states where, a week ago, we proactively decided to remove our lettuce blend in impacted restaurants and replace it through a different supplier,” the restaurant said in a statement Friday. “McDonald’s is committed to the highest standards of food safety and quality and we continue to cooperate and support regulatory and public health officials in their investigations.”

According to the FDA, the restaurant's removal of affected salads means it is unlikely to put customers who eat at those locations at risk.’

Symptoms of Cyclospora infection include loss of weight and appetite, frequent watery diarrhea, cramping, bloating and increased gas, a low-grade fever, fatigue and nausea. Vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms may also occur, according to the CDC. Some infected with don’t have symptoms.

The investigation is ongoing.

