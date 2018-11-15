McDonald's employee assaulted manager with bacon, police say

BLUFFTON, S.C. - Police charged a McDonald’s employee in Bluffton, South Carolina, Friday after she assaulted her manager with bacon in her hand.
The Island Packet reported that, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, the assault happened after 1:30 p.m. when a manager asked a cook to stop eating bacon while working in the kitchen. When the cook kept eating the bacon, the manager told her supervisor about the issue.
That angered the employee, who backed the manager into a corner and “tried to shove hot crispy bacon in (her) face,” according to the police report.
The manager tried to push the cook away. The cook, still holding onto the bacon, hit the manager in her face and threw “a cup of an unknown substance” at the manager, according to police.
Another employee broke up the fight and called 911.
The Island Packet reported that the police report said a judge issued an arrest warrant for the cook.
