Mazda recalls three vehicle models due to potentially faulty airbags

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Mazda has recalled 270,000 vehicles over possible exploding Takata airbags.
Mazda announced the chemicals used to inflate the airbags can deteriorate, causing them to deploy with too much force and send shrapnel flying.
The impacted cars include 2003 to 2008 Mazda 6, 2006 to 2007 Mazda Speed 6, and the 2004 to 2006 MPV.
Action 9 has investigated Takata airbags for years.
They have been recalled in 50 million cars because of flying shrapnel.
The airbags are blamed for 22 deaths and more than 180 injuries.
