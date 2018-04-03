Massachusetts woman awaiting heart, kidney transplant meets New England Patriots' Gronk

A 27-year-old Massachusetts woman awaiting her second heart and kidney transplant got her wish to meet New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Lauren Meizo has been at Brigham & Women’s Hospital for nearly three months while waiting for her new organs.
>> PREVIOUS: Woman awaiting 2nd heart, kidney transplant makes hospital bed plea to meet Gronk
Meizo posted a video that her only wish was to meet Gronk. Her plea went viral.
Monday, Lauren posted that Gronk made her wish come true and came to visit her at the hospital.
A GoFundMe account has been created in Lauren's name to help with the cost of her medical and living expenses.
