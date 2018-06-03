  • Massachusetts graduate gets diploma, is surprised by father's return from overseas

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    MARSHFIELD, Mass. - A Massachusetts high school graduate got quite a surprise when he received his diploma on Saturday.

    >> Read more trending news

    In a video posted by Marshfield Student Broadcasting, Marshfield High School senior Tyler Solomon was reunited with his father after receiving his diploma Saturday afternoon.

    Solomon's father made the surprise return trip from a yearlong deployment overseas, and surprised his son on the football field where graduation was held.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Massachusetts graduate gets diploma, is surprised by father's return…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man leads deputies on chase in stolen car with two children

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former drug addict, prostitute earns diploma

  • Headline Goes Here

    Homeowner speaks out after he shoots, kills two burglary suspects inside home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy, 11, thwarts car thief, police say