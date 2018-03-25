  • March for Our Lives: Younger brother of Trump's son-in-law attends Washington rally

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - The younger brother of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser joined the March for Our Lives rally in Washington on Saturday, the Huffington Post reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Josh Kushner, whose brother, Jared Kushner, is Trump’s senior adviser, had promised to participate in the march. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, model Karlie Kloss, the Huffington Post reported.

     

    #iwillmarch

    A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on

    Kloss shared a photo of her and 17-year-old Delaney Tarr, a survivor of last month’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people -- including 14 students -- were killed.

    Earlier this month, Joshua Kushner donated $50,000 to the March for Our Lives effort, the Huffington Post reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    March for Our Lives: Younger brother of Trump's son-in-law attends…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen crashes through driver's education office during road test

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters free Hawaii man trapped between 2 walls

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pope Francis tells youths to 'keep shouting'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sunday's NASCAR race at Martinsville canceled by snow