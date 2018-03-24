March for Our Lives rallies taking place across the globe

Marches and rallies are being held in the U.S. and around the world Saturday as part of the March for Our Lives event. The student-led movement is addressing the issues of gun violence and gun control, prompted by a series of deadly mass shooting in the U.S.
The movement was sparked by student survivors of the Parkland High School mass shooting in Florida on Feb. 14, in which former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, killed 17 people and injured dozens.
