Man's limbs amputated after dog's lick likely caused bacterial infection

WEST BEND, Wis. - A Wisconsin man's limbs were amputated after doctors said he contracted a bacterial infection – likely from a dog's lick.
According to WITI, Greg Manteufel, 48, of West Bend, believed he had the flu when he went to the emergency room in late June. But doctors later determined that capnocytophaga, a type of bacteria found in dog saliva, had caused the infection that left him bruised, dropped his blood pressure and decreased blood flow to his limbs.
Posted by Dawn Zwicker-Manteufel on Tuesday, July 10, 2018
To keep Manteufel alive, doctors had to amputate both legs to the knees and both arms to the mid-forearm, according to a mid-July update to a GoFundMe page for the family. That campaign has raised more than $27,000.
Manteufel's wife, Dawn, told WITI that her husband has "been around dogs all of his life."
"We can't wrap our heads around it," she said.
Dr. Silvia Munoz-Price, who specializes in infectious diseases, told WITI that "99 percent of people that have dogs will never have this issue."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
