Manager gives emotional farewell during final closing of Kmart

MCMURRAY, Pa. - A manager’s emotional farewell during the closing of a Kmart store in Washington County is getting a lot of attention online.
Joshua Englert, 34, recorded a video of himself giving his final farewell at the Kmart near Donaldson's Crossroads. Englert said he worked for the company for 18 years, starting when he was 16 years old.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Officer killed in the line of duty; 4 suspects on the run
- Crowds swarm polls in record numbers for early voting in Georgia
- 63 fetuses removed from funeral home in widening investigation
“I wanted to take this opportunity not to sell you 40-cent plaid skirts or 5-cent panties, but instead to thank you for supporting a lifetime of memories,” Englert says in the video. “I’m the man I am today because of the people I’ve met here at Kmart.”
Englert told Yahoo Lifestyle that he was often the one to announce blue light specials over the PA system.
“I thought the team would appreciate a sentimental one,” Englert told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I didn’t expect to get emotional, but when I was typing it, I knew it would happen.”
Kmart’s parent company, Sears, is closing dozens of stores nationwide. This week, Sears also filed for bankruptcy.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}