0 Man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide at New York hospital, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.Y. - A man and women, both in their 70s, are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a hospital near New York City.

The two people were found in a hospital room on the fourth floor of the Westchester Medical Center, in Mount Pleasant, just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The Westchester County Department of Public Safety has confirmed a shooting at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. The incident was contained to a single room. There is no ongoing threat to anyone at the hospital, or any other medical institution. Briefing to follow at WMC. — Westchester Gov (@westchestergov) August 8, 2018

Hospital staff told patients the man walked into the hospital and shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, the Journal News reported.

Jatziri Escobar, a fellow patient at the hospital, told Journal News that another patient and nurses told him that the man walked into the hospital and shot his wife.

The man and wife have not been identified and police have not confirmed they were husband and wife.

Westchester County Police at the scene pic.twitter.com/e8KE6HHEi4 — Tania Savayan (@TaniaSavayan) August 8, 2018

“They said he shot his wife and held her hostage, and I was just told he shot himself because he had no way out,” Escobar said, detailing the conversations among patients and nurses.

Tom Gleason, Westchester County public safety commissioner, said at a press conference outside the hospital that a .38-caliber revolver registered to the man who died was found in the hospital room.

Video: Officials give briefing on Westchester Medical Center shooting https://t.co/0NMbY6UbFK pic.twitter.com/lSlHK3qLfv — lohud.com (@lohud) August 8, 2018

Gleason said the woman was in bed when she was shot, and the man was found on the ground.

No one else was in the room when the shooting occurred, Gleason said.

Their relationship to each other has not been released, but Gleason said the it appeared to be a “family-type situation.”

Police said this appeared to be an isolated incident and no one else was hurt.

