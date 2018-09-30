  • Man with schizophrenia arrested after throwing his 4-year-old brother off apartment roof in New York

    NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man with a history of mental illness threw his 4-year-old brother off their apartment building roof Saturday in Brooklyn, police said. 

    Shawn Smith flagged down officers and directed them to his brother’s body around 3:30 a.m., the New York Daily News reported

    Officers found Shimron Smith lying unconscious in the courtyard of the apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Shawn Smith, who has a history of schizophrenia, was arrested and charged with murder after throwing his brother from the roof of the seven-story building, the New York Daily News reported

