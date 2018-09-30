Man with schizophrenia arrested after throwing his 4-year-old brother off apartment roof in New York

NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man with a history of mental illness threw his 4-year-old brother off their apartment building roof Saturday in Brooklyn, police said.
Shawn Smith flagged down officers and directed them to his brother’s body around 3:30 a.m., the New York Daily News reported.
NOW: Family tragedy in Brooklyn. 4-year old thrown off a roof to his death. 20-year old brother with history of schizophrenia in custody. pic.twitter.com/78d2n5F46T— Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) September 29, 2018
Officers found Shimron Smith lying unconscious in the courtyard of the apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shawn Smith, who has a history of schizophrenia, was arrested and charged with murder after throwing his brother from the roof of the seven-story building, the New York Daily News reported.
