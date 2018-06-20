Man with gun tattoo on forehead charged with illegal gun possession

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Michael Vines has a gun tattooed on his forehead, but that’s not the weapon that put him behind bars in South Carolina.
Police in Greenville reported Tuesday that Vines was involved in a recent car crash, after which city firefighters said they saw him toss a weapon into the grass nearby. The firefighters reported it to police officers, who recovered the gun, described as a fully loaded Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver.
Vines, whose mugshot shows a tattoo of a handgun in the middle of his forehead, is federally prohibited from having a gun, police officials said. He was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, as well as driving under a suspended license and speeding.
“The real weapon was placed in property and evidence,” police officials said on the department’s Facebook page.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking, berating patient with anxiety
- Mother fears suspects charged in daughter's death could walk free>
- Sole witness to deadly shooting says Tex McIver 'needs to be in hell'
The department’s social media followers couldn’t resist a few jokes at Vines’ expense. One man asked if someone “held a gun to his head” to make him get the tattoo.
Another man offered this hypothetical exchange:
“COP: ‘Sir, do you have any guns on you?’
THIS GUY: ‘No.’
COP: ‘Are you sure?’
THIS GUY: ‘Absolutely. No way.’
COP: ‘Are you suuuuuuuurrrrreeeee?’ (Taps him on the forehead.)”
“Remorse written all over his forehead,” a commenter said. “No, wait. Nope, that’s a gun. My bad.”
Police officials did not say why Vines is prohibited from possessing a gun.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}