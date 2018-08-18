Man wins $875K slot machine jackpot at Detroit casino

DETROIT - A 50-year-old man turned a $20 investment into six figures Wednesday, winning $875,527 in a slot machine at a Detroit casino, WXYZ reported.
The man, who requested anonymity, won after putting $20 into the Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond slot machine at the Greektown Casino-Hotel, the television station reported.
The man was so shocked he was unable to move, the casino said in a news release.
The patro, a frequent visitor to the casino, said he plans to take his family on a trip, WJBK reported.
In 2015, a guest won $2 million while playing the Wheel of Fortune slot machine, The Detroit Free Press reported. In 2004, another guest won $1.77 million playing the game, WXYZ reported.
