Man who killed Colts linebacker, Uber driver in crash gets 16 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS - The man accused of killing Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and an Uber driver during a crash in February was sentenced to 16 years in prison, WXIN reported.
Manuel Orrego-Savala -- a 37-year-old Guatemalan man who was living illegally in Indiana, according to police -- was charged with four felony counts in connection with the crash that killed Edwin Jackson, 26, and Jeffrey Monroe, 54, the Indianapolis Star reported.
Police said Orrego-Savala crashed his F-150 into a car parked on the shoulder of I-70, WXIN reported. He was driving with a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 'It was crazy in here': Man arrested for human trafficking when teen escapes to restaurant
- HIRING! Company seeks taste-testers, pays up to $1K per day for eating pizza
- GBI: 2nd student in 6 months found dead at campus apartment complex
In July, Orrego-Savala pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .15 or higher.
On Friday, Monroe’s widow lashed out at Orrego-Savala during his sentencing, saying justice had not been served, the Star reported.
"You're a drunk, a liar, a murderer and a coward," Deborah Monroe said. "You didn't even have the decency to pull his dead body from the road before you ran."
Mary Ellen Jackson, the mother of Edwin Jackson, spoke while family members sat nearby, the Star reported.
"Edwin was a lighthouse," she said. "His character was unwavering."
Police said Orrego-Savala, who also goes by the name Alex Cabrera Gonsales, was in the United States illegally, despite being deported in 2007 and again in 2009.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}